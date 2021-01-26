Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE: CVE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $7.00 to $9.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Cenovus Energy is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Cenovus Energy was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $7.00 to $10.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2021 – Cenovus Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/11/2020 – Cenovus Energy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $6.00.

CVE stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,276,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024,390. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $9.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

