Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for (RDS.A) (RDS.A)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for (RDS.A) (NYSE: RDS.A):

1/21/2021 – (RDS.A) is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – (RDS.A) had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/14/2021 – (RDS.A) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

1/14/2021 – (RDS.A) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/12/2021 – (RDS.A) is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2021 – (RDS.A) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/23/2020 – (RDS.A) is now covered by analysts at MKM Partners. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – (RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at ABN Amro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/15/2020 – (RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2020 – (RDS.A) had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $34.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – (RDS.A) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

12/3/2020 – (RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2020 – (RDS.A) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

Shares of (RDS.A) stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.22. 4,152,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. (RDS.A) has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

