Analysts Set ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target at $87.50

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

ICFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

ICFI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.80. 1,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International has a 12-month low of $47.75 and a 12-month high of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average of $70.46.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.10 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ICF International will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 641,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ICF International by 151.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

