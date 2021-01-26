Analysts Set Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target at $177.77

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Nevro to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nevro from $177.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their price target on Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nevro from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NVRO opened at $176.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30. Nevro has a 12-month low of $65.05 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.30. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $108.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.21, for a total value of $120,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

