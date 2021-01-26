Analysts Set Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Target Price at $165.52

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.55.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,857. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $180.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.02 and its 200-day moving average is $141.45. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

