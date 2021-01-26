Analysts Set Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target at $13.71

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SWIR. Raymond James set a $13.00 target price on Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial cut Sierra Wireless from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.40. The stock had a trading volume of 14,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,497. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.41 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.72.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $113.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 1,054.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 70.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 46.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet Of Things (IoT) solutions primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, IoT Solutions and Embedded Broadband. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.