Analysts Set TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target at $16.20

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.20.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on TEGNA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TGNA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. 26,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,088. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.00. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm had revenue of $738.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGNA. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 720,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

