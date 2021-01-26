Analysts Set Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target at $4.58

Shares of Tervita Co. (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.58.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. CIBC began coverage on Tervita in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Tervita stock remained flat at $$2.60 during trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. Tervita has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.61.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

