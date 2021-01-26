Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) in the last few weeks:

1/20/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $57.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Public Service Enterprise Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 1,430,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,485. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

