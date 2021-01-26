Analyzing Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) and Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) and Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Senmiao Technology alerts:

0.9% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Bit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Senmiao Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Bit Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senmiao Technology $15.66 million 3.92 -$8.67 million N/A N/A Bit Digital $4.59 million 54.92 -$9.47 million N/A N/A

Senmiao Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Senmiao Technology and Bit Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senmiao Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Bit Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Senmiao Technology and Bit Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senmiao Technology -182.96% -415.54% -61.37% Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Senmiao Technology has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital has a beta of 4.89, suggesting that its stock price is 389% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bit Digital beats Senmiao Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services. The company is also involved in the sale of automobiles; and provision of auto finance services. Senmiao Technology has strategic cooperation with Gaode Map for utilization in ride sharing initiatives. Senmiao Technology Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Chengdu, the People's Republic of China.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc. engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc. in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Senmiao Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senmiao Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.