Analyzing INVO Bioscience (INVO) and Its Rivals

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ: INVO) is one of 170 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare INVO Bioscience to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -452.65% N/A -313.93% INVO Bioscience Competitors -664.83% -67.37% -18.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for INVO Bioscience and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 INVO Bioscience Competitors 817 3570 6565 178 2.55

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential downside of 1.17%. Given INVO Bioscience’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.48 million -$2.17 million -9.59 INVO Bioscience Competitors $1.22 billion $120.05 million -17.45

INVO Bioscience’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than INVO Bioscience. INVO Bioscience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INVO Bioscience’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

INVO Bioscience competitors beat INVO Bioscience on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period. It also provides fixed laboratory equipment comprising microscopes with video systems, bench centrifuges, incubators without CO2, bench warmers, and laminar flow hoods. The company sells its products to physicians and IVF centers. INVO Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

