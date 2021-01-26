Analyzing NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO)

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoPhotonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NeoPhotonics and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoPhotonics 1 3 6 0 2.50 Silicon Motion Technology 0 3 7 0 2.70

NeoPhotonics presently has a consensus price target of $10.17, indicating a potential downside of 16.25%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than NeoPhotonics.

Profitability

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoPhotonics 2.26% 10.55% 5.29% Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeoPhotonics and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoPhotonics $356.80 million 1.71 -$17.08 million ($0.23) -52.78 Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 4.01 $64.40 million $1.82 27.59

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than NeoPhotonics. NeoPhotonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

NeoPhotonics has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats NeoPhotonics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals. The company also provides pluggable coherent transceivers that combine ultra-narrow linewidth laser with coherent receiver and performance coherent modulator; and 100G products for data center applications. In addition, it offers multi-cast switch modules, a proprietary switching solutions for coherent systems; and network products and solutions, such as arrayed wavelength gratings, multiplexers, and filters used in dense wavelength division multiplexing systems. The company sells its products to network equipment manufacturers through a direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as NanoGram Corporation and changed its name to NeoPhotonics Corporation in 2002. NeoPhotonics Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

