Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Stake Increased by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC owned about 1.80% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 28.8% in the third quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 56.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 451,673 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

ANDA stock opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $51.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.31 and a beta of 0.04.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

