ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

ANGI has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 381,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.39 and a beta of 1.88. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $17.05.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $3,873,509.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,304,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $829,665.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 461,752 shares of company stock worth $4,943,776. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in ANGI Homeservices in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 46.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

