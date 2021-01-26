Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Shares Down 7.1%

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)’s stock price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. 646,573 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 434,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $102.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of Anixa Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus.

