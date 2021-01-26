Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Now Covered by Needham & Company LLC

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

ANNX stock opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.88. Annexon has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $82,547,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $79,077,000. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $75,504,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $48,907,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the third quarter valued at about $40,453,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

