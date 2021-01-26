Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 1,122.1% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after purchasing an additional 237,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Anthem by 469.6% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after purchasing an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $315.37 on Tuesday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.67.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.37.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

