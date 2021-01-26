apM Coin (APM) Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Over the last week, apM Coin has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. apM Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and approximately $433,313.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get apM Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00069711 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.11 or 0.00842675 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00050892 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.85 or 0.04396636 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017735 BTC.

About apM Coin

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a token. It launched on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 tokens. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com.

apM Coin Token Trading

apM Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire apM Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase apM Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for apM Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for apM Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.