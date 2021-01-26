Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

APPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Appian from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

APPN stock opened at $187.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.91 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $223.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $11,095,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Appian by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 725,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 93.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Appian by 8.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in Appian by 5.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

