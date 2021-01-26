Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Trading 14.4% Higher

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)’s stock price traded up 14.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $216.41 and last traded at $214.58. 3,018,013 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 1,533,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on Appian from $52.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lowered Appian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Appian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Appian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -390.15 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $11,095,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 172,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.85, for a total value of $24,277,751.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,697 shares of company stock valued at $52,463,081 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Appian by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Appian during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 44.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.