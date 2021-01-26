Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $145.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

