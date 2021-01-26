Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Citigroup

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.54.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $108.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.