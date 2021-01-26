Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on APTV. TheStreet raised Aptiv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus began coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.74.

APTV opened at $139.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $152.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 4,317 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.91, for a total value of $418,360.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,825.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 81.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

