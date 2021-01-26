ARAW 24 Hour Volume Reaches $42.00 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 89.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $26,472.20 and approximately $42.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 90.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00068980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00836003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.72 or 0.04380703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017550 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

