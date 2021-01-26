ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ARC opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.60 million, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get ARC Document Solutions alerts:

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.81%.

Separately, TheStreet raised ARC Document Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

In other ARC Document Solutions news, CTO Rahul K. Roy sold 43,257 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total value of $55,801.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 361,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,667.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar sold 112,278 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $159,434.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,996.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,374 shares of company stock worth $473,657. 18.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

Featured Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.