ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €26.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €22.05 ($25.94).

ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1-year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

