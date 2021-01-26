Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS.

NYSE ADM opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

