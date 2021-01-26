Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $2.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.50. 24,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,323. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares in the company, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,255 shares of company stock valued at $47,692,393. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

