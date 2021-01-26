ARGA Investment Management LP Buys 160,073 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 372,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,073 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.34% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

EWT stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.51. 59,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,027,215. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.93. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $58.80.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

