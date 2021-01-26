ARGA Investment Management LP Cuts Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Cigna were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $355,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,096,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Cigna by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Cigna by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,271,041.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,143 shares of company stock valued at $45,055,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. 3,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,155. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.21. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $230.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.