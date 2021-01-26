ARGA Investment Management LP Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 365.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. 54,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,355,916. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

