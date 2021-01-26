ARGA Investment Management LP Has $977,000 Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 105.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE FLS traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.25. 728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,627. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.