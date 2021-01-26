ARGA Investment Management LP Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 186,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 2,385,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,762,789. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.