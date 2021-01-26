ARGA Investment Management LP Purchases 5,627 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for about 0.3% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 210.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 41.5% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth about $84,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.43.

NYSE:MHK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.41. 410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,604. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.