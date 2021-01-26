Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Arjo AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of ARRJF opened at $8.02 on Monday. Arjo AB has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $8.02.

Arjo AB (publ) Company Profile

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, prevention of pressure ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

