ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.88. The stock had a trading volume of 741,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,890. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $114.83.

