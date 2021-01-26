Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $52.84 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $415,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 165,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

