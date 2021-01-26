Arweave (AR) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $175.09 million and $15.38 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $5.24 or 0.00016287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

AR is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.

