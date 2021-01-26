AS Roma Fan Token Tops One Day Volume of $3.29 Million (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $4.64 million and $3.29 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AS Roma Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00011871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00052751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00128802 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00072528 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.87 or 0.00283866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00068730 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00038019 BTC.

AS Roma Fan Token Profile

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma.

Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

