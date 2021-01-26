ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Raises Dividend to $1.89 Per Share

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.8864 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41.

ASML has raised its dividend payment by 118.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ASML has a dividend payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ASML to earn $11.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.77 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $567.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $413.42. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $191.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.25.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

