ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €402.08 ($473.04).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

ASML Company Profile

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.