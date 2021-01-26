Aspen Investment Management Inc Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE:HD opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $306.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

