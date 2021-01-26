Aspen Technology (AZPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect Aspen Technology to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.