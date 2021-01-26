Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.16

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 43089 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.12.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.86 million, a P/E ratio of -46.13 and a beta of 3.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 27,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,412 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWH)

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

