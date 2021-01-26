ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

ASAZY traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 71,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.79. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

