Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,006.24

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,006.24 and traded as high as $2,268.00. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) shares last traded at $2,200.00, with a volume of 610,012 shares.

ABF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

The company has a market capitalization of £17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,257.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,006.24.

In related news, insider Michael McLintock bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £154,620 ($202,012.02). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,007 ($26.22), for a total value of £79,276.50 ($103,575.25). Insiders have sold 362,532 shares of company stock valued at $839,426,514 over the last 90 days.

Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) Company Profile (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

