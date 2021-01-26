AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AstraZeneca from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $141.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

