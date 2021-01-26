AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) PT Set at GBX 7,500 by UBS Group

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,900 ($129.34) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,959 ($103.98) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 12 month high of £101.20 ($132.22). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,572.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8,182.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The company has a market capitalization of £104.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

