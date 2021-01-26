Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $392.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 17.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.