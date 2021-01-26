Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.83. 7,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $37.82.

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $32,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,247.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,070 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

